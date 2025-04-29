Open Menu

BZU Hosts Baisakhi Festival, Seminar On Climate Impact On Wheat Production

Published April 29, 2025

BZU hosts Baisakhi festival, seminar on climate impact on wheat production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics (PBG) at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) organized a colorful Baisakhi Festival and a seminar on the effects of climate change on wheat production, as part of the university’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Students adorned the department with traditional decorations and wore vibrant Punjabi attire, including turbans, khussa shoes, lachas, and parandahs, highlighting Punjab’s rich cultural heritage. Male students danced to the beat of the dhol, while female students played the dholki, creating a festive atmosphere. Students from various other departments also actively participated, adding to the event’s energy.

The festivities were formally inaugurated by Dr. Nazim Hussain Labar, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, alongside Chairman PBG Department Dr. Waqas Malik and faculty members. Dr. Ladhar visited stalls prepared by female students and praised their creativity.

A special feature of the Baisakhi Mela was the participation of over 50 farmers, both men and women, invited by the Farmers Field Organization. Following the cultural celebrations, participants visited wheat fields where newly developed varieties were showcased. Dr. Nazim Hussain officially commenced the wheat harvest with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Dr. Qadeer, a wheat scientist from the department, briefed the attendees about the characteristics of the new wheat varieties.

Later, a seminar on wheat production and changing climate conditions was held. Dr. Imtiaz Ali, Senior Scientist at the Regional Agriculture Research Institute Bahawalpur, highlighted the achievements in wheat breeding, particularly regarding zinc enrichment, and provided practical advice to farmers on optimizing yield and post-harvest storage in shifting climatic conditions.

Chaudhry Muneeb Anwar, Director of Empress Agro Pvt. Ltd., attended as the chief guest. In his concluding remarks, Chairman PBG Department Prof. Dr. Waqas Malik highlighted the department's academic and research achievements. He praised faculty members Dr. Kamran Qureshi, Dr. Asif Saleem, Dr. Samiullah, Madam Atrrat Noor, and Dr. Qadeer Ahmed for their efforts in organizing the event and stressed the importance of hosting similar activities in the future.

Representatives from the Farmers Field Organization, Parvez Ansari and Rana Sohail, congratulated the department on the successful event and pledged continued support for initiatives benefiting farmers.

The event concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to distinguished guests and traditional Punjabi hospitality, featuring lassi, missi roti, and chickpea curry.

