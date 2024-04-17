Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement target

The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to wok out an effective strategy in coordination with the provincial governments for achieving the wheat procurement target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday directed the Ministry of National food Security and Research to wok out an effective strategy in coordination with the provincial governments for achieving the wheat procurement target.

Chairing the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed to take all possible steps to enure that the farmers get full reward of their hard work.

Acknowledging the endeavours of Federal Cabinet and relevant authorities with regard to the successful visit of Saudi delegation, the prime minister said the delegation was impressed by the preparatory work and comprehensive briefings by the Pakistani ministers and officials.

He also expressed special thanks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his keen interest in Pakistan, which led to a successful visit of the Saudi delegation.

"We must work hard with the same spirit and dedication to ensure the completion of projects under this Saudi investment in Pakistan," he added. He warned that any obstacles or impediments in that regard would not be spared.

He reiterated the commitment to working day and night for Pakistan's progress and prosperity, as pledged to the people.

"If we continue to work hard, we will soon achieve the goal of country's development, prosperity and economic stability."

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Education and Technical Training, approved the bill regarding the establishment of the Institute of Modern Sciences in Wah Cantonment.

The prime minister directed to form a committee to further improve the procedure for establishing new universities and higher education institutions, which would be headed by the Minister for Federal Education and Technical Training, while the Minister for Petroleum, the Minister of State for Information Technology and the Attorney General for Pakistan would be its members.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowed former ambassador Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry to receive the Commandeur de I'Ordre National Award from the Government of Cote D'Ivoire in recognition of his services.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, it gave its approval for the conversion of Accountability Court-VIII Karachi to Special Court (Customs, Taxation and Anti-Smuggling-II), Accountability Court-III Hyderabad to Banking Court Mirpur Khas, Accountability Court-III Sukkur to Banking Court, Ghotki and Accountability Court-IV Sukkur to Banking Court Shaheed Benazirabad.

On another recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the cabinet gave its consent for authorizing the Special Court II (Anti-Terrorism) to hear cases reported under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. The Special Court II was given the authority in view of proceeding of the Special Court I judge on leave.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labour, the Government of Qatar and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development regarding labour relations, labour inspections, and occupational safety and health.

It was told that currently 300,000 Pakistanis were working in Qatar, who were sending foreign exchange worth Rs 850 million to Pakistan.

The cabinet also approved the Federal Public Private Policy of Pakistan 2023-2028 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Planning and Special Initiatives.

In this regard, the prime minister stressed that through public-private partnership, the country's economy could be strengthened, and directed all the ministries to submit their proposals in that regard.

The cabinet also endorsed the decisions taken in its meeting held on April 4.