Capital Police Bust Dacoits' Gang

Published April 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Capital police bust dacoits' gang

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Sihala police have recovered valuables from a five-member gang involved in robberies and theft from various areas of the Federal capital.

Two motorcycles, five pistols and nine mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused persons arrested by the police teams comprising SHO Sihala Zahid Husaain Shah, ASIs Akhtar Hussain, Abdul Ahad and other officials, said a news release.

Five suspects of the gang were identified as Mohammad Irfan alias Afi, Danish Iqbal, Azhar Hayat, Amir Sohail and Muhammad Idrees.

During the investigation, the accused confessed involvement in the robbery incident at Gift Pharmacy in the area of Sihala police. They also admitted snatching of two motorcycles from citizens at the gun point.

Cases of arms recovery and manufacture and robbery have been registered against the accused.

The Sihala police station commended the police teams, directing all the zonal officers to expedite the crackdown on criminal elements in their respective areas and recover the looted property of the citizens.

