CAPS Hosts Seminar 'Pakistan-Russia Cooperation In Non-Traditional Security'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Russia are seeking to move beyond conventional diplomacy, focusing on shared concerns like water, migration, technology, and trade. This shift was the key theme at an international seminar organized by the Consortium for Asia-Pacific Studies (CAPS) here on Tuesday.
The seminar, titled “Pakistan-Russia Cooperation in Non-Traditional Security,” brought together academics, researchers, and policy experts from both countries to explore broader forms of collaboration. The session was chaired by Dr. Khuram Iqbal, President of CAPS.
During the seminar, Dr. Roksolana Zigon, a Russian expert on geopolitics, stated that the unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty is unacceptable, criticizing the Indian media for overly exaggerated narratives. She mentioned that Russia can play a significant role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, as it did in securing the Tashkent agreement decades ago. Discussing non-traditional security, she highlighted how technology sharing could address Pakistan’s water crisis and shared climate change concerns. These efforts, she emphasised, need to be embedded into a strategic narrative.
Dr. Ilsur from Kazan University spoke about the under explored cultural connections between Pakistan and Russia. He outlined three key areas for future cooperation: political ties, trade partnerships, and cultural exchanges. He noted that the foundation of these relations lies in shared cultural and economic interests.
Dr. Shabbir Ahmed, Director of the cars Area Study Centre at the University of Peshawar, addressed the prospects for labour exports under Russia’s evolving immigration policies.
He discussed untapped migration opportunities and the historical shift from traditional to non-traditional partnerships, stating, "We are natural partners."
Taimur Fahad, Associate Researcher at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, delivered an in-depth analysis of the North-South Corridor's role in enhancing Pakistan-Russia connectivity. He further highlighted the potential opportunities under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which is crucial for diversifying trade routes. The practice of barter trade has been immensely beneficial in maintaining smooth trade despite geopolitical changes. He proposed several policy recommendations, including focusing on institutional dialogues, prioritising bilateral relations, and promoting public-private partnerships.
Gleb Makarevich, Senior Research Fellow at the Primakov Center for World Economy and International Affairs, Russian academy of Sciences, discussed the current state of academic collaborations, identifying bureaucratic barriers and limited awareness as major hurdles. He expressed optimism about progress in academic linkages but also pointed out several persistent problems.
In her closing remarks, Ambassador Naela Chohan appreciated such engaging events and expressed the need for Central Asian regional study centres across the region committed to facilitating dialogue and collaboration to foster comprehensive, long-term cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.
Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Senior Vice President of CAPS, opened the session with remarks highlighting the growing importance of nontraditional security partnerships in a multipolar world.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian quadcopter on LoC6 minutes ago
-
PM briefs UN Chief on South Asia tensions, warns of serious consequences6 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat meeting regarding anti-encroachment price monitoring7 minutes ago
-
Authorities impose Rs 70,000 penalty on 2 hostels7 minutes ago
-
CAPS hosts seminar 'Pakistan-Russia Cooperation in Non-Traditional Security'16 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight departs from Multan with 393 pilgrims16 minutes ago
-
Environment agency launches crackdown on smoke emitting units16 minutes ago
-
BZU hosts Baisakhi festival, seminar on climate impact on wheat production16 minutes ago
-
NASC on Railways for prioritizing track rehabilitation, resolving pension issues16 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP underscores pivotal role of women education in driving national progress17 minutes ago
-
Chairperson PEIRA encourages strengthening educational, cultural ties with Türkiye26 minutes ago