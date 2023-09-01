Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Suicide Attack On Security Forces Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide attack on security forces vehicle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the suicide attack targeting a security forces' vehicle in Bannu and paid rich tributes to the profound sacrifice made by the martyred security officials. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved heirs.

He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, emphasizing that nation stand firmly with the families of the fallen heroes. "These martyrs are a source of immense pride for our nation and the country honors their tremendous sacrifices," he said and concluded that the unwavering determination of the great nation cannot be shaken by the actions of handful of terrorists.

