Caretaker PM In Muzaffarabad, Visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2023 | 12:36 PM

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

The Prime Minister also visits Shuhada Gallery where he was briefed about the life of the leaders of Kashmir freedom movement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 1023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is in Muzaffarabad on a two-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid floral wreath. He offered fateha for high ranks of Shuhada in the Heaven.

The Prime Minister also visited Shuhada Gallery where he was briefed about the life of the leaders of Kashmir freedom movement.

Later, at his arrival at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the Prime Minister was presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of Azad Jammu and Kashmir police.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq was also present on the occasion.

