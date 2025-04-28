CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to the development, beautification, and resolution of civic issues in Islamabad, with Sector I-12 being a top priority.

During a surprise visit to Sector I-12 on Monday, Randhawa emphasized the need to expedite ongoing projects, remove illegal encroachments, and ensure timely completion of infrastructure work.

He was accompanied by senior CDA officials, including members of administration, finance, planning, and environment, as well as enforcement and works directors.

"Sector I-12 is a crucial gateway between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and its development is essential for the city’s progress," Randhawa stated.

He directed officials to clear all obstacles hindering construction, including illegal structures and waste, to meet project deadlines.

The chairman reiterated CDA’s broader vision to transform Islamabad into a modern, digitized, and tourist-friendly capital while addressing residents' needs.

"We are utilizing all available resources to improve infrastructure, beautification, and public facilities," he said.

Officials briefed Randhawa on ongoing development activities in the sector, with the chairman urging swift action to resolve public concerns.