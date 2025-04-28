Open Menu

CDA Chairman Vows To Accelerate Development In Islamabad’s Sector I-12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM

CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to the development, beautification, and resolution of civic issues in Islamabad, with Sector I-12 being a top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to the development, beautification, and resolution of civic issues in Islamabad, with Sector I-12 being a top priority.

During a surprise visit to Sector I-12 on Monday, Randhawa emphasized the need to expedite ongoing projects, remove illegal encroachments, and ensure timely completion of infrastructure work.

He was accompanied by senior CDA officials, including members of administration, finance, planning, and environment, as well as enforcement and works directors.

"Sector I-12 is a crucial gateway between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and its development is essential for the city’s progress," Randhawa stated.

He directed officials to clear all obstacles hindering construction, including illegal structures and waste, to meet project deadlines.

The chairman reiterated CDA’s broader vision to transform Islamabad into a modern, digitized, and tourist-friendly capital while addressing residents' needs.

"We are utilizing all available resources to improve infrastructure, beautification, and public facilities," he said.

Officials briefed Randhawa on ongoing development activities in the sector, with the chairman urging swift action to resolve public concerns.

Recent Stories

Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets

Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets

2 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

2 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Isl ..

CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call ..

Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif

3 minutes ago
 IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

3 minutes ago
 Int'l basketball camp concludes after boosting pla ..

Int'l basketball camp concludes after boosting players' skills

5 minutes ago
Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident

Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident

5 minutes ago
 Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case

Life term awarded in abduction-cum-murder case

5 minutes ago
 MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Offici ..

MNA Dawar Kundi offers condolences with JUI Official, Journalist

5 minutes ago
 UK, Pakistan agree to strengthen climate collabora ..

UK, Pakistan agree to strengthen climate collaboration under Green Compact

5 minutes ago
 Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be h ..

Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 06

8 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murd ..

KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan