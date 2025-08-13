CDA Chief Hoists Flag, Kicks Off Islamabad’s Independence Day Festivities
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday led the capital’s Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Capital Hospital, marking the start of a series of citywide events.
Accompanied by CDA Member Admin & Estate Talat Mahmood, Executive Director Capital Hospital Dr. Naeem Taj, CBA Secretary General Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, and hospital staff, Randhawa stood for the national anthem before offering special prayers for Pakistan’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.
Speaking at the ceremony, he emphasised that this year’s preparations reflect unprecedented collaboration between the CDA, Islamabad Administration, law enforcement agencies, DMA, MCI, and civil society.
“We have decorated the entire city — not just VIP areas — like a bride,” he said, pointing to lighting displays, greenbelts, and public spaces dressed in national colours.
Events will include a cycling race at D-Chowk, sports competitions, and cultural programmes at venues such as the Sports Complex and F-9 Park.
Randhawa praised traders, community groups, and the CBA for their role in bringing energy to the celebrations.
Paying tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans, he said recent successful operations had elevated Pakistan’s international standing. “We stand ready to give our all for this country,” he declared.
Randhawa assured residents that Islamabad had been secured as a “safe city” for the celebrations, warning that any attempts to disrupt festivities or harass families would be dealt with firmly.
Concluding, he prayed for national prosperity and the strength to serve Pakistan with sincerity and unity.
Recent Stories
Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police finalise security plan for Chehlum, Urs Data Sahib3 minutes ago
-
51 hearings conducted at Ombudsman’s Regional Office3 minutes ago
-
Trophy Hunting: GB govt distributes revenue cheques to local communities3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad, ILO unveil tougher standards to protect health workers, boost patient care3 minutes ago
-
CDA Chief hoists flag, kicks off Islamabad’s Independence Day festivities3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s 78th Independence day celebrated with zeal at China Window13 minutes ago
-
Longest fireworks display marks ‘ Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi’ celebration at Sindh Governor ..13 minutes ago
-
ID’s rally to be taken out from Quetta Zarghoon Road under auspices of Central Muslim League13 minutes ago
-
Independence, Marka-e-Haq Football festival held in Tank13 minutes ago
-
Governor KP extends Independence Day greetings, urges unity for Pakistan’s prosperity13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education Minister attends I-Day celebrations at St. Patrick’s High School13 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates Independence Day with renewed pride, hope: President13 minutes ago