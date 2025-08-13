Open Menu

CDA Chief Hoists Flag, Kicks Off Islamabad’s Independence Day Festivities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

CDA Chief hoists flag, kicks off Islamabad’s Independence Day festivities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday led the capital’s Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at Capital Hospital, marking the start of a series of citywide events.

Accompanied by CDA Member Admin & Estate Talat Mahmood, Executive Director Capital Hospital Dr. Naeem Taj, CBA Secretary General Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, and hospital staff, Randhawa stood for the national anthem before offering special prayers for Pakistan’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.

Speaking at the ceremony, he emphasised that this year’s preparations reflect unprecedented collaboration between the CDA, Islamabad Administration, law enforcement agencies, DMA, MCI, and civil society.

“We have decorated the entire city — not just VIP areas — like a bride,” he said, pointing to lighting displays, greenbelts, and public spaces dressed in national colours.

Events will include a cycling race at D-Chowk, sports competitions, and cultural programmes at venues such as the Sports Complex and F-9 Park.

Randhawa praised traders, community groups, and the CBA for their role in bringing energy to the celebrations.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans, he said recent successful operations had elevated Pakistan’s international standing. “We stand ready to give our all for this country,” he declared.

Randhawa assured residents that Islamabad had been secured as a “safe city” for the celebrations, warning that any attempts to disrupt festivities or harass families would be dealt with firmly.

Concluding, he prayed for national prosperity and the strength to serve Pakistan with sincerity and unity.

Recent Stories

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

3 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

32 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

32 minutes ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

33 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

49 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

1 hour ago
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

2 hours ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

2 hours ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

2 hours ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 hours ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan