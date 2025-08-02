CDA Seeks International Donors To Improve Water Supply Infrastructure
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday urged the department to seek international donor assistance for both technical and financial support to formulate a long-term water supply strategy and implementation plan.
“Water supply for the citizens of Islamabad is at the heart of our development agenda,” said Randhawa while presiding over a meeting.
“We are moving swiftly to implement both short- and long-term measures to ensure that every household has access to clean, uninterrupted water.”
The CDA chairman directed the water supply directorate to deploy a multi-pronged that includes installing underground water storage tanks and setting up new treatment plants, as well as upgrading existing ones.
The authority was asked to fully activate and maintain water tankers and tube wells that have been underutilized. Additionally, officials were instructed to explore alternative sources to supplement the city’s existing supply.
He tasked officials with assessing the city's current water infrastructure and recommending sustainable solutions that can meet growing demands and climate-related pressures.
The Chairman also ordered improvements in the operations of Islamabad Water, the city’s utility responsible for distribution, to ensure more efficient and responsive service delivery.
In a move closely tied to the water supply challenge, Randhawa reiterated that all housing societies must install their own water treatment facilities and comply strictly with their approved layout plans and environmental guidelines.
He warned that societies found in violation—particularly those that oversell plots beyond their approved limits—would face legal action, including cancellation of their layout plans and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
“No housing society will be allowed to operate outside the law. Those failing to meet water treatment and land allocation requirements will face cancellation of their layout plans and NOCs,” he stressed.
While water remained a central theme, the meeting also addressed broader civic concerns such as the rehabilitation of sports grounds, beautification projects, and health service improvements, including the upgradation of Capital Hospital.
The meeting, attended by key CDA officials including Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza and Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafeez, and others.
