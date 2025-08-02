FGIR to lead inquiry into Islamabad Express derailment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has announced that Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR), Aamir Nisar Chaudhry, will lead a formal inquiry into the derailment of the 107-Up Islamabad Express, which occurred on Friday evening.

The inquiry proceedings will be held from August 4 to August 6 at the Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Office, Committee Room, Lahore. The sessions will begin daily at 9:00 AM.

The FGIR has invited individuals possessing relevant information about the incident to come forward during the inquiry period.

He also stated that written reports can be submitted via post to the FGIR Office on Allama Iqbal Road, in accordance with the Government of Pakistan’s regulations. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Emphasizing transparency and fairness, he assured that all aspects of the derailment will be thoroughly investigated, and that the inquiry will remain free from any external influence. The final report will be submitted to the Ministry of Railways within seven days.