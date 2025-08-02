Open Menu

Faisalabad Traders Urged To Celebrate Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Faisalabad traders urged to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) President of Anjuman Tajran City and Patron-in-Chief of the Central Traders Organisation of Pakistan, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka, has called on the nation — particularly the trading community — to celebrate this Independence Day with full patriotic spirit and reverence for national heroes.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Khawaja Sikka stressed that freedom is a priceless blessing and warned that nations that forget the value of independence risk historical obscurity. He proposed this year’s celebration theme as “From Attainment of Freedom to Protection of Freedom”, calling it a reminder of the responsibilities that come with liberty.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices made in military operations like Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq, he encouraged traders and citizens to raise national flags atop their shops, markets, homes, and factories, and to decorate neighbourhoods to cultivate a patriotic atmosphere across Faisalabad.

As in previous years, a grand cake-cutting ceremony will be held on August 14 at Faisalabad’s iconic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower Chowk). The event will feature participation from traders, youth, and senior citizens, along with special prayers for peace, national prosperity, and the freedom of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Khawaja Sikka also urged citizens to start the day with Fajr prayers and supplications for national security, economic development, and unity of the Islamic world. He concluded by stressing that celebrating independence is the hallmark of vibrant nations and a collective reaffirmation of commitment to peace, defense, and progress.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan