Faisalabad traders urged to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) President of Anjuman Tajran City and Patron-in-Chief of the Central Traders Organisation of Pakistan, Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka, has called on the nation — particularly the trading community — to celebrate this Independence Day with full patriotic spirit and reverence for national heroes.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Khawaja Sikka stressed that freedom is a priceless blessing and warned that nations that forget the value of independence risk historical obscurity. He proposed this year’s celebration theme as “From Attainment of Freedom to Protection of Freedom”, calling it a reminder of the responsibilities that come with liberty.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices made in military operations like Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq, he encouraged traders and citizens to raise national flags atop their shops, markets, homes, and factories, and to decorate neighbourhoods to cultivate a patriotic atmosphere across Faisalabad.

As in previous years, a grand cake-cutting ceremony will be held on August 14 at Faisalabad’s iconic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower Chowk). The event will feature participation from traders, youth, and senior citizens, along with special prayers for peace, national prosperity, and the freedom of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Khawaja Sikka also urged citizens to start the day with Fajr prayers and supplications for national security, economic development, and unity of the Islamic world. He concluded by stressing that celebrating independence is the hallmark of vibrant nations and a collective reaffirmation of commitment to peace, defense, and progress.