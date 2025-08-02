CSA concludes national outreach programme for minority aspirants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Civil Services academy (CSA) hosted closing ceremony of its National Outreach Program (NOP) for minority CSS aspirants, here on Saturday.

The event took place at CSA’s Walton Campus Lahore and marked the successful culmination of a month-long preparatory training aimed at supporting aspirants from Pakistan’s minority communities in their journey toward civil service. The program brought together 42 promising candidates from Hindu, Christian, and Sikh backgrounds, selected from across the country through a competitive process. Over the course of one month, participants were immersed in structured training that included CSS exam orientation, mentorship sessions, policy briefings, mock testing, and leadership development, all designed to equip them with the tools and confidence needed to compete in the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials and dignitaries from Federal and provincial departments, as well as members of the diplomatic community.

Chief Guest of the event, Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, addressing the event, commended the Civil Services Academy for offering what she called “a second chance” to those who have historically been underrepresented in the country’s administrative structure. Emphasizing that civil services must reflect the diversity of Pakistan, she described mentorship as the lifeline of empowerment and applauded the Academy for incorporating a strong mentor-mentee framework into the program. She noted that such initiatives demonstrate the state’s commitment to inclusion and equity, and she encouraged the aspirants to recognize the opportunity as a turning point in their lives. “Keep your head high, and as you’ve been given a second chance, make it your mission to extend the same to others,” she urged the graduates.

CSA Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja thanked the guests, mentors, and faculty members who contributed to the success of the initiative. Addressing the aspirants, he said their presence in the program stood as testimony to the government’s resolve to uphold the objectives resolution, the principles of policy, and the fundamental rights outlined in the Constitution. He acknowledged the major role of the Establishment Division and the Prime Minister’s Office in making the program possible and extended his best wishes to the participants as they begin their journey toward competitive public service.

CSA Director Capacity Building Dr. Shabbir Akbar Zaidi said that the National Outreach Program is not just a training exercise but the beginning of a purposeful journey toward a more inclusive and representative civil service. He noted that the participants now possess the essential tools, knowledge, mentorship, and a clear direction, to pursue public service with confidence and competence. He encouraged them to stay committed to their goals and to carry forward the spirit of service, equity, and national unity.

The program was developed in response to the persistent underrepresentation of minority groups in Pakistan’s civil service. Although recent reforms, including a Special CSS Examination with relaxed age limits and increased attempts, were introduced to improve participation, only 16 candidates from minority backgrounds qualified, and 14 joined the 53rd Common Training Programme. With over 100 seats still unfilled, the Civil Services Academy recognized the need for more targeted and preparatory interventions.

The National Outreach Program for Minorities is part of a broader expansion of CSA’s mission. In addition to training selected CSS officers from all occupational groups, the Academy has launched several new initiatives to support aspirants from underserved regions and communities. Following the successful completion of the minorities’ program, CSA is preparing to launch additional outreach cohorts this year for youth from Balochistan, merged districts (formerly FATA), and children of industrial workers in partnership with the Workers Welfare Fund.

The closing ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Norway H.E. Ms. Cecilie Landsverk, Secretary Minority Affairs Department Balochistan Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Secretary price Control and Commodities Management Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary/CEO Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Dr. Mujtaba Arfat, Special Secretary to Chief Minister (General) Zulfiqar Ali Kharal, Secretary Special education Department Punjab Muhammad Khan Ranjha and Director General Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) Beenish Fatima and others.