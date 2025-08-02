Open Menu

Tree Plantation, Award Distribution Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) In connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations, a tree plantation and award distribution ceremony was held at Government Zamindar School, Gujrat.

The event was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly Khalid Asghar Ghural, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, CEO of education Muhammad Yasin Khan, Range Forest Officer Rashid Chattha, Taimoor Butt, Ali Razi, and other notable figures.

During the ceremony, the guests planted saplings on the school premises and highlighted the importance of afforestation for environmental sustainability. Speakers underscored that protecting the environment through tree plantation is a national duty alongside celebrating the country’s independence.

