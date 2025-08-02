Students Throng Bookstores Ahead Of School Opening
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) There are only a few days left for schools to open before the start of new academic activities, due to which children and parents have turned to bookshops to buy stationery.
Children have already started preparing for school after the holidays, the demand for Dory Moon and other cartoon items has increased, they have started buying school bags, geometry and other items of their favorite characters, bags with pictures of Spider-Man and dolls, while geometry have shown interest in buying.
Parents of junior grade students told APP that children mostly like to buy stationery items made of their favorite characters.
Shopkeepers said that there is more demand for cartoon bags and stationery instead of ordinary bags. Furthermore they said that sales have decreased due to the 25 percent increase in the cost of books, copies and stationery. All businesses are affected by inflation. They urged the government to reduce taxes.
According to a study, students typically perform worse after summer vacation. This is all due to a lack of study during the summer vacation. As a result, even during the holidays, educationists recommend that children should not take a break from their studies during the vacations.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics14 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani24 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people34 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan34 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision34 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills1 hour ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik1 hour ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago