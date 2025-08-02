Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal LPG Units, Mini Petrol Pumps Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Crackdown on illegal LPG units, mini petrol pumps launched

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner and Controller of Civil Defence Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, a district-wide crackdown was launched on illegal LPG decanting units and unauthorised mini petrol pumps to ensure public safety.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, and Civil Defence Officer Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa.During the action, a suspect was caught red-handed while refilling LPG into a van, and an FIR was registered.

Several gas cylinders and related equipment were confiscated, while four vehicles involved in illegal LPG decanting were handed over to the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) for further legal action.Additionally, seven unauthorised mini petrol pumps were sealed, and dispensers from 17 others were confiscated.

Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi appreciated the efforts of the Civil Defence team and directed that the operation continue with full force to prevent risks to public life and property.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan