Crackdown On Illegal LPG Units, Mini Petrol Pumps Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner and Controller of Civil Defence Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, a district-wide crackdown was launched on illegal LPG decanting units and unauthorised mini petrol pumps to ensure public safety.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, and Civil Defence Officer Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa.During the action, a suspect was caught red-handed while refilling LPG into a van, and an FIR was registered.
Several gas cylinders and related equipment were confiscated, while four vehicles involved in illegal LPG decanting were handed over to the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) for further legal action.Additionally, seven unauthorised mini petrol pumps were sealed, and dispensers from 17 others were confiscated.
Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi appreciated the efforts of the Civil Defence team and directed that the operation continue with full force to prevent risks to public life and property.
