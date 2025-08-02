Security: Orange Line Train Service Suspended Temporarily
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Orange Line Metro Train services were suspended on Saturday from 1PM until the evening as a precautionary security measure ahead of the arrival of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the city.
According to the Punjab government, the temporary suspension was implemented to ensure smooth and secure transit operations during the high-profile diplomatic visit.
Commuters were informed via public announcements and transit updates, with service expected to resume later in the day once presidential movements concluded. No disruptions were reported beyond the designated hours.
Officials reassured the public that the measure was part of standard protocol during state visits and urged passengers to plan travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..44 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles44 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago