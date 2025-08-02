Open Menu

Security: Orange Line Train Service Suspended Temporarily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Security: Orange Line train service suspended temporarily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Orange Line Metro Train services were suspended on Saturday from 1PM until the evening as a precautionary security measure ahead of the arrival of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the city.

According to the Punjab government, the temporary suspension was implemented to ensure smooth and secure transit operations during the high-profile diplomatic visit.

Commuters were informed via public announcements and transit updates, with service expected to resume later in the day once presidential movements concluded. No disruptions were reported beyond the designated hours.

Officials reassured the public that the measure was part of standard protocol during state visits and urged passengers to plan travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan