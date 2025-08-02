Security: Orange Line train service suspended temporarily

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Orange Line Metro Train services were suspended on Saturday from 1PM until the evening as a precautionary security measure ahead of the arrival of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the city.

According to the Punjab government, the temporary suspension was implemented to ensure smooth and secure transit operations during the high-profile diplomatic visit.

Commuters were informed via public announcements and transit updates, with service expected to resume later in the day once presidential movements concluded. No disruptions were reported beyond the designated hours.

Officials reassured the public that the measure was part of standard protocol during state visits and urged passengers to plan travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.