WWF-sponsored Student Wins Pakistan’s First Gold At International Biology Olympiad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) In a historic achievement, Abdul Rafay, a student sponsored by the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), has won Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal at the prestigious 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in the Philippines from July 21 to 27, 2025.
A special ceremony was held in Islamabad to honor Rafay’s accomplishment, chaired by Secretary WWF Zulfiqar Ahmed, who presented a commemorative shield to the young achiever. Rafay dedicated his medal to his late father, Abdul Basit, a former WWF employee.
Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmed hailed the achievement as a testament to the visionary leadership of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Federal Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.
“The first gold medal is proof that we are working tirelessly to realize the mission set forth by Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Federal Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry,” he said.
Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmed further stated that this gold medal marks the first step toward the global stature envisioned for Pakistan by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.
“It reflects the direction and aspiration our national leadership holds for Pakistan’s place in the international community,” he added.
He emphasized that Rafay’s success proves the transformative impact of quality education and opportunity for children of workers:
“This is a proud moment for Pakistan and the Workers Welfare Fund. Abdul Rafay’s dedication and brilliance have raised the national flag on the world stage.
This achievement is proof that if the children of workers are provided with quality education and world-class opportunities, they can also raise the flag of the country and nation in the world.
He affirmed that the Workers Welfare Fund remains steadfast in its commitment to the educational and social uplift of workers’ families.
Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmed added that Abdul Rafay’s gold medal reflects how the institution’s patronage is opening new avenues of global success for Pakistan’s future builders.
On this occasion, Abdul Rafay thanked the entire administration of the Workers Welfare Fund
Giving details, Abdul Rafay said that he achieved this achievement at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), which was held in the Philippines from July 21 to 27, 2025. The brightest students from around the world participated in this global competition.
