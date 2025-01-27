CDA to transform Islamabad with major infrastructure, tourism projects: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday that the future of Islamabad will be shaped by significant improvements in infrastructure and a strong emphasis on tourism development.

Speaking to a private news channel, he detailed his plans to transform the city into a modern urban center, aiming to enhance the quality of life for its residents while also boosting Islamabad’s status as a key tourist destination.

He said that major infrastructure projects alongside initiatives to tap into the city’s tourism potential, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability were his vision for the capital.

The Chairman outlined several key infrastructure developments, including the construction of underpasses at Serena Hotel, Jinnah Underpass, and Srinagar Highway. These projects, along with improvements in the city's road structure, are almost complete, with architectural work underway.

He said that these projects would be finished in the next seven days.

He also highlighted ongoing projects at F-9 and F-10 intersections, where a bridge and an underpass are under construction, with the bridge expected to be completed in a record 42 days.

He further said that the CDA is also planning various tourism initiatives, including the development of a safari park, zip lines, and cable cars. Discussions with partners like AV Tech are in progress, and once agreements are finalized, these projects will be launched, he added.

Addressing the water supply issue in Islamabad, the Chairman acknowledged that water scarcity remains a challenge. The CDA has created a new Islamabad Water agency under its umbrella to tackle the city's water challenges. This initiative has already received Cabinet approval, and coordination with donors is underway to ensure a long-term solution to Islamabad's water issues, he said.

CDA is committed to improving the living conditions of Islamabad's residents by addressing these critical issues through collaborative efforts with other government entities, he added.