Open Menu

CDA To Transform Islamabad With Major Infrastructure, Tourism Projects: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

CDA to transform Islamabad with major infrastructure, tourism projects: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday that the future of Islamabad will be shaped by significant improvements in infrastructure and a strong emphasis on tourism development.

Speaking to a private news channel, he detailed his plans to transform the city into a modern urban center, aiming to enhance the quality of life for its residents while also boosting Islamabad’s status as a key tourist destination.

He said that major infrastructure projects alongside initiatives to tap into the city’s tourism potential, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability were his vision for the capital.

The Chairman outlined several key infrastructure developments, including the construction of underpasses at Serena Hotel, Jinnah Underpass, and Srinagar Highway. These projects, along with improvements in the city's road structure, are almost complete, with architectural work underway.

He said that these projects would be finished in the next seven days.

He also highlighted ongoing projects at F-9 and F-10 intersections, where a bridge and an underpass are under construction, with the bridge expected to be completed in a record 42 days.

He further said that the CDA is also planning various tourism initiatives, including the development of a safari park, zip lines, and cable cars. Discussions with partners like AV Tech are in progress, and once agreements are finalized, these projects will be launched, he added.

Addressing the water supply issue in Islamabad, the Chairman acknowledged that water scarcity remains a challenge. The CDA has created a new Islamabad Water agency under its umbrella to tackle the city's water challenges. This initiative has already received Cabinet approval, and coordination with donors is underway to ensure a long-term solution to Islamabad's water issues, he said.

CDA is committed to improving the living conditions of Islamabad's residents by addressing these critical issues through collaborative efforts with other government entities, he added.

Recent Stories

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

47 minutes ago
 UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

1 hour ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

2 hours ago
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

3 hours ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

3 hours ago
 China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

3 hours ago
 SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

4 hours ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan