CDC NIH Chief appeals for greater community support & awareness in 'Free Cervical Cancer' vaccination drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Chief of the Centre for Disease Control at the National Institutes of Health Pakistan Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan Wednesday urged the community to support and raise awareness about the free cervical cancer vaccination drive, emphasizing the need to overcome misconceptions.

In an exclusive conversation, Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan, Chief NIH emphasized that the cervical cancer vaccine is safe and effective, adding, prevention is always better than cure and encouraged the public to take advantage of the free vaccination drive.

Dr. Khan warned against falling for conspiracies and misinformation spreading on social media, urging people to rely on verified scientific facts.

He highlighted that the vaccine is already being administered successfully in many countries, including several Islamic nations.

He appealed to the community to support the vaccination campaign wholeheartedly, reminding everyone that protecting health today prevents suffering tomorrow.

Calling for collective action, Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan urged parents, educators, community leaders, healthcare workers and the media to fully support the free cervical cancer vaccination campaign.

The first phase of the drive is being launched across three key regions: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Islamabad, and Sindh, he added.

He emphasized the importance of targeting young girls in these areas to ensure widespread awareness and participation.

Dr. Mumtaz highlighted that cervical cancer predominantly affects females and is far more prevalent among women compared to men. This makes it essential to focus on vaccinating girls early to reduce the disease’s impact and improve health outcomes for women throughout Pakistan.

He stressed, “I call upon all segments of society to ensure maximum participation in this campaign. By protecting our girls today, we are securing a healthier, stronger, and brighter Pakistan tomorrow.”

His message underscored the collective responsibility to combat cervical cancer through community support and education.

“Every parent should prioritize their daughter’s health and life. Our duty is to raise awareness and we are fully committed to it,” he stressed.

When asked about parental consent, Dr. Mumtaz emphasized that parents’ approval is essential for the vaccination. “We are not forcing anyone; rather, we focus on convincing and educating families to make informed decisions,” he explained.