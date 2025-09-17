CM Punjab To Inaugurate Electric Bus Service On Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is set to inaugurate the electric bus service in Sargodha on Friday during a formal ceremony, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly public transportation in the region.
According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muhammad Tahir, a fleet of 48 electric buses will soon arrive in Sargodha and become operational across all tehsils of the district.
He stated that five dedicated bus stops and terminals will be established at the General Bus Stand.
The deployment plan includes 10 electric buses each for Bhera, Bhalwal, Kotmomin, and Shahpur, while 9 buses will operate on the Sillanwali-Sargodha route.
Each bus will run at hourly intervals, ensuring regular and reliable service. Electric charging stations have already been installed along the designated routes to support uninterrupted operations.
The buses will serve various city routes, significantly improving public transport accessibility and reducing environmental impact, the RTA Secretary added.
Recent Stories
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMU Health reviews performance of the Health Department42 seconds ago
-
Two outlaws arrested, drugs, weapon recovered44 seconds ago
-
CM Punjab to inaugurate electric bus service on Friday45 seconds ago
-
Committee formed to assess flood damage in Kot Momin46 seconds ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry for Green energy, ocean protection in maritime development under CPEC11 minutes ago
-
Damage assessment survey in flood hit areas to begin soon51 minutes ago
-
Modi’s false narratives: using external threats, hatred, propaganda to push fascist agenda51 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes unsafe products in Daska1 hour ago
-
DPO inspects police station1 hour ago
-
DC visits Dar ul Aman, reviews arrangements1 hour ago
-
PFA destroys 8,500 liters of adulterated milk1 hour ago
-
About 471 people rescued in Jalalpur Pirwala flood-hit areas1 hour ago