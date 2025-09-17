CM Punjab to inaugurate electric bus service on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is set to inaugurate the electric bus service in Sargodha on Friday during a formal ceremony, marking a significant step towards eco-friendly public transportation in the region.

According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muhammad Tahir, a fleet of 48 electric buses will soon arrive in Sargodha and become operational across all tehsils of the district.

He stated that five dedicated bus stops and terminals will be established at the General Bus Stand.

The deployment plan includes 10 electric buses each for Bhera, Bhalwal, Kotmomin, and Shahpur, while 9 buses will operate on the Sillanwali-Sargodha route.

Each bus will run at hourly intervals, ensuring regular and reliable service. Electric charging stations have already been installed along the designated routes to support uninterrupted operations.

The buses will serve various city routes, significantly improving public transport accessibility and reducing environmental impact, the RTA Secretary added.