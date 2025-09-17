Modi’s false narratives: using external threats, hatred, propaganda to push fascist agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Making false narratives of external threats, spreading hatred and extremism, and dubbing opposition parties as traitors are old political tactics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Security sources said that instead of responding to the Congress Party’s tough questions and the facts about the failure of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi is spreading lies.

They said that false claims, hatred, and extremism against minorities have become the hallmark of Modi’s politics.

They further pointed out that the Modi government has also been using the Indian military as a tool of political propaganda to advance its malicious political agenda.

The sources said that through the so-called “Demography Mission”, the Modi-led government is making a heinous attempt to erase the identity of minorities in India.

They said that under the guise of national integrity, Modi’s regime continues its attempts to justify hatred, violence, and state repression.

The security sources said that after Kashmir, other states are now also being targeted for demographic changes, exposing the fascist agenda of the Modi government.