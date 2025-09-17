Open Menu

Two Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Weapon Recovered

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Two outlaws arrested, drugs, weapon recovered

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The police on Wednesday apprehended two drug pushers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics, and illegal weapon from their possessions.

The police spokesperson said a police team deputed at Olakh Nayka Canal ,check post arrested a suspect identified as Usman Ali and recovered hashish 1480 grams and an illegal pistol from his custody.

Meanwhile, a police team during patrolling arrested a man namely Qaiser Iqbal at Nowshera Virkan-Nokhar road and recovered chars 520 grams, he added.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

