Two Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Weapon Recovered
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The police on Wednesday apprehended two drug pushers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics, and illegal weapon from their possessions.
The police spokesperson said a police team deputed at Olakh Nayka Canal ,check post arrested a suspect identified as Usman Ali and recovered hashish 1480 grams and an illegal pistol from his custody.
Meanwhile, a police team during patrolling arrested a man namely Qaiser Iqbal at Nowshera Virkan-Nokhar road and recovered chars 520 grams, he added.
The police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.
APP/mud/378
