Relief Goods Worth Rs. 10 Million Collected For Flood Victims In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, significant relief efforts have been launched in the district for flood-affected families.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Rao Atif Raza, the district administration has been working tirelessly for several weeks to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Relief goods worth Rs 10 million have been collected under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner for the flood victims, the official sources said.

Chief Executive Officer, District education Authority Dr. Muhammad Azhar, along with DEO Elementary (Male) Syed Taqi Abbas and AEO Attock Jawad-ul-Hasan, played a vital role in organizing and monitoring the initiative.

Through the combined efforts of both public and private educational institutions, nearly 2,000 relief packages were prepared. Each package includes flour, sugar, milk, pulses, ghee, and other essential food items, carefully selected to meet the immediate needs of the affected families.

The initiative not only ensured discipline and coordination at every stage but also set a remarkable example of humanitarian service and institutional cooperation for the welfare of flood victims.

