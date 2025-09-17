Committee formed to assess flood damage in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem has formed a committee to assess damage to homes and provide support to affected families in flood-hit areas of Kot Momin.

According to the notification issued here on Wednesday, the committee consists of six members including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sargodha as convener, Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin as Secretary and representatives from other departments.

The spokesperson for the office of the DC said that the committee will prioritize assessing damage in 11 severely affected villages and prepare a detailed report on partial or complete destruction of homes, adding that Assistant Commissioners of each sector will work closely with the committee to ensure timely completion of the damage assessment process.

He said that the committee will prepare survey reports, beneficiary lists, and photographic records with transparency to facilitate financial assistance and relief to affected families under PDMA's compensation rules.

The Deputy Commissioner has emphasized the need for prompt action to support flood-affected families and ensure their rehabilitation.