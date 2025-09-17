Ahsan urges strong connection with Quran, Sunnah to reclaim Islamic civilization’s glory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqba, on Wednesday, called for a renewed commitment to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), stressing that fulfilling the responsibilities of Khilafah al-Arz (Claiphate on Earth) required a deep and practical connection with Islam.

Addressing an international conference at the Institute of Arts and Design, he described the Quran and Sunnah as the foundational pillars of Islamic civilization.

He said knowledge, discovery and research were integral parts of the Islamic tradition and should be pursued with the same reverence as religious obligations.

“The Holy Quran is not just a sacred book to be recited but a comprehensive code of life. Similarly, the Prophet (PBUH)’s Seerah is not merely a revered story but a blueprint for how we must live, both individually and collectively.”

He lamented the present state of the Muslim world, noting that despite a population exceeding two billion, the Ummah remained vulnerable and fragmented.

“A nation of ten million (referring to Israel) has managed to dominate a population of over two billion. It decides when and where to shed the blood of Muslims. Today, Gaza continues to be bombarded even after high-level summits among Muslim leaders,” he added.

Citing a Hadith, Ahsan Iqbal warned that Muslims have become enamoured with worldly pursuits and have lost sight of their divine mission.

“We have forgotten our true purpose and are now falling into a downward spiral. Our predecessors spread the message of islam from Morocco to Indonesia.”

He asserted that the decline was not due to a lack of resources or knowledge but because Muslims no longer live in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah “The Quran is still with us, and the Seerah remains accessible, yet we are increasingly powerless because we have distanced ourselves from their guidance.

”

Recalling the Islamic Golden Age in Spain, the minister said Muslim scholars once led in every field of knowledge, guided by Quranic principles. “The Quran teaches that Allah is the source of all knowledge. Discovery and research are acts of worship, akin to glorifying Allah Almighty.”

Ahsan Iqbal criticized how many Muslims now treat the Quran as a ceremonial text and the Seerah as merely inspirational rather than practical.

“If we truly love the Prophet (PBUH), we must show it in our actions by eradicating bribery, curbing adulteration, maintaining cleanliness, respecting neighbours and conducting fair trade.”

He also highlighted the importance of environmental stewardship, linking modern climate challenges to prophetic teachings from over 1,400 years ago.

“Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Our imbalance with nature has led to global crises. Yet, the Prophet (PBUH) taught us to conserve water, plant trees, and protect the environment, even during times of war.”

He urged Muslims to return to a life of balance and simplicity, emphasizing water conservation and tree planting as religious duties.

“Every Muslim should plant at least one tree. Simplicity can preserve our resources and bring us back in harmony with the universe.”

“To fulfill our role as Khalifah on this Earth, we must reconnect our lives to the Quran and Sunnah, not just in belief, but in action,” he remarked.