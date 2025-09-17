Damage assessment survey in flood hit areas to begin soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government will soon launch a comprehensive damage assessment survey across 28 flood-hit districts of the province. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the province’s ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts and assessed the readiness of local administrations for the effective distribution of aid, restoration of damaged infrastructure, and deployment of health services in affected areas.

The Chief Secretary ordered the immediate dispatch of additional tents and food supplies to the flood-stricken communities of Uch Sharif. He also instructed the deputy commissioner of Bahawalpur to remain in the field and personally oversee relief operations.

“Providing swift relief and rehabilitation to those affected by the floods is the Punjab Government’s top priority,” said the Chief Secretary. “In line with the Chief Minister’s directives, all necessary steps will be taken to compensate victims for their losses.”

The Chief Secretary said that a survey would soon be initiated to assess damages to human lives, housing, crops, and livestock. The deputy commissioners have been directed to personally supervise the survey process in the field to ensure transparency and accuracy.

Further instructions were issued to accelerate the drainage of stagnant water, prevent disease outbreaks, improve sanitation, and restore road connectivity in flood-affected areas.

“As water levels recede, water ponding must be cleared without delay,” the Chief Secretary noted. “Arrangements should be made immediately for medical supplies and disinfection sprays to prevent the spread of disease.”

The Chief Secretary also directed the relevant authorities to arrange temporary shelters for displaced residents and take urgent steps to repair and restore damaged road infrastructure.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed presented a detailed briefing on the rehabilitation plan. He informed the meeting that the damage assessment survey was expected to be completed within one month. Surveys will commence immediately in 18 districts, with the remaining 10 districts to follow after September 18.

According to official estimates, over 4,500 villages have been affected by the recent floods. More than 2,000 survey teams are being mobilised to conduct the assessment. Authorities also reported that displaced families in Narowal, Sialkot, Chiniot, Jhang, Okara, Sahiwal, and Sargodha have begun returning to their homes.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, and senior officials from relevant departments. Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from across the province participated via video link.