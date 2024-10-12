Central Government’s Valuable Commercial Property Reclaimed In Major Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a significant move, the Assistant Commissioner and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad Saturday have successfully vacated valuable commercial land that had been illegally occupied for decades.
The operation targeted a well-known local businessman accused of unlawfully occupying land identified as Khasra No. 2792.
The action followed a formal complaint lodged with the Central Government Commissioner on October 28, 2022, highlighting the illegal encroachment and the urgent need to reclaim this valuable property.
On October 11, 2024, the Assistant Commissioner led a comprehensive operation against encroachments, supported by police, revenue staff, and the Tehsil Municipal Corporation. During this operation, several illegal structures were demolished, allowing the Central Government to officially reclaim the land.
Authorities have indicated that further legal measures will be pursued to prevent future encroachments. This land is strategically located in Abbottabad's prominent business district, specifically on the street in front of Band Khoh Chowk and opposite the District education Office.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth Movement Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Chinese national in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother-in-law2 minutes ago
-
Liquor smuggling bid foiled2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host 23 CHG-SCO meeting on Oct 15-162 minutes ago
-
PTI's protest at D-Chowk during SCO conference conspiracy: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
SSP appointed2 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1659 injured in 1535 RTCs in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
5867 clear physical, written tests for joining KP police12 minutes ago
-
5867 clear physical, written tests for joining KP police12 minutes ago
-
Climate Change casting drastic impacts on Migratory Birds, enhanced conservation efforts crucial: Go ..12 minutes ago
-
1000 girls students volunteer for anti-dengue campaign22 minutes ago
-
Rs783m being spent on upgradation of 45 BHUs in Khanewal22 minutes ago