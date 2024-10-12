Open Menu

Central Government’s Valuable Commercial Property Reclaimed In Major Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Central government’s valuable commercial property reclaimed in major operation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a significant move, the Assistant Commissioner and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad Saturday have successfully vacated valuable commercial land that had been illegally occupied for decades.

The operation targeted a well-known local businessman accused of unlawfully occupying land identified as Khasra No. 2792.

The action followed a formal complaint lodged with the Central Government Commissioner on October 28, 2022, highlighting the illegal encroachment and the urgent need to reclaim this valuable property.

On October 11, 2024, the Assistant Commissioner led a comprehensive operation against encroachments, supported by police, revenue staff, and the Tehsil Municipal Corporation. During this operation, several illegal structures were demolished, allowing the Central Government to officially reclaim the land.

Authorities have indicated that further legal measures will be pursued to prevent future encroachments. This land is strategically located in Abbottabad's prominent business district, specifically on the street in front of Band Khoh Chowk and opposite the District education Office.

