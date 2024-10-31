CEO DHA Rejects Rumors Of Constable's Death By Dengue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO of District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Thursday rejected the rumors that young police constable Khawar Yaqoob had died of dengue.
He clarified that the deceased police constable was under treatment in Benazir Bhutto Hospital's intensive care unit where he was tested for dengue.
However, his dengue test was negative. He further informed that Yaqub was suffering from other diseases.
Dr. Asif also expressed condolence on the sad demise of the constable.
