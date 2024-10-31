Open Menu

CEO DHA Rejects Rumors Of Constable's Death By Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM

CEO DHA rejects rumors of constable's death by dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO of District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Thursday rejected the rumors that young police constable Khawar Yaqoob had died of dengue.

He clarified that the deceased police constable was under treatment in Benazir Bhutto Hospital's intensive care unit where he was tested for dengue.

However, his dengue test was negative. He further informed that Yaqub was suffering from other diseases.

Dr. Asif also expressed condolence on the sad demise of the constable.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Benazir Bhutto Died Young Rawalpindi From Sad

Recent Stories

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

12 minutes ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

12 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

13 hours ago
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

13 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

13 hours ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

13 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

13 hours ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan