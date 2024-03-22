Open Menu

Chairman Education Board Rwp Visit 9th First Annual Exam Centers To Review Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Chairman Education Board Rwp visit 9th first annual exam centers to review arrangements

Chairman, Education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mehmood Farooqui on Friday visited various examination centers in connection with 9th First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed all the arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chairman, Education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mehmood Farooqui on Friday visited various examination centers in connection with 9th First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed all the arrangements.

Muhammad Adnan Khan visited Govt Boys High Kotli Sattian and Govt Boys High Anwali in connection with the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024.

During the visit, he reviewed the arrangements made by the Education Board.

On the occasion he said that the board administration has always been trying to ensure that the examinations are fair and transparent.

Well-reputed invigilators were assigned the examination duties so that any kind of maladministration and nefarious intentions of the boti mafia could be thwarted. The board administration believes that non-transparency and copying not only makes the education system hollow, but also makes the roots of the nation weak, he added.

Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui visited Government Boys High school Ghora Gali, Lawrence College Ghora Gali, Government Girls High School, Murree and Government Boys High School, Murree.

During the visit, he reviewed the attendance sheet of the candidates, the attendance of the examination staff, the seating plan of the candidates and the lighting arrangements.

He directed the staff to perform examination duties as per the standard operating procedures issued by the Board.

He instructed that no unauthorized person should be allowed to interfere in the examination process.

The purpose of the visits to the examination centers is to motivate the candidates and check all the arrangements finalized by the board to control boti mafia, he added.

Related Topics

Education Murree Visit Rawalpindi Lawrence Kotli All Government

Recent Stories

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in ..

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case

3 minutes ago
 UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

3 minutes ago
 47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 ..

47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts

1 minute ago
 Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, rel ..

Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released

1 minute ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

1 minute ago
 China has over 1.09 billion netizens

China has over 1.09 billion netizens

1 minute ago
US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digit ..

US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry

1 minute ago
 Grant for police officials

Grant for police officials

9 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU I ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences

9 minutes ago
 WB village civic facility programme reviewed

WB village civic facility programme reviewed

16 minutes ago
 Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan