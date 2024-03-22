Chairman Education Board Rwp visit 9th first annual exam centers to review arrangements

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chairman, Education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mehmood Farooqui on Friday visited various examination centers in connection with 9th First Annual Examination 2024 and reviewed all the arrangements.
Muhammad Adnan Khan visited Govt Boys High Kotli Sattian and Govt Boys High Anwali in connection with the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024.
During the visit, he reviewed the arrangements made by the Education Board.
On the occasion he said that the board administration has always been trying to ensure that the examinations are fair and transparent.
Well-reputed invigilators were assigned the examination duties so that any kind of maladministration and nefarious intentions of the boti mafia could be thwarted. The board administration believes that non-transparency and copying not only makes the education system hollow, but also makes the roots of the nation weak, he added.
Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui visited Government Boys High school Ghora Gali, Lawrence College Ghora Gali, Government Girls High School, Murree and Government Boys High School, Murree.
During the visit, he reviewed the attendance sheet of the candidates, the attendance of the examination staff, the seating plan of the candidates and the lighting arrangements.
He directed the staff to perform examination duties as per the standard operating procedures issued by the Board.
He instructed that no unauthorized person should be allowed to interfere in the examination process.
The purpose of the visits to the examination centers is to motivate the candidates and check all the arrangements finalized by the board to control boti mafia, he added.
