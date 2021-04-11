Chairman JAC demands ban on gutka, mainpuri in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Hyderabad joint Action committee(JAC) Muhammad Deen Qureshi has expressed his deep concern over continued sale of mainpuri, gutka in different areas of city particularly in fort, Phuleli, Preat Abad making addict young generation.

In a press release on Sunday Chairman JAC said that due to chewing Mainpuri, gutka , pan parag and related material various diseases were rapidly spreading in the city including mouth cancer,stomach cancer.intestine cancer,tooth cancer which was at a very alarming level.

He further said that many cancer patients after disappointing from life have committed suicide while many others were still fighting battle for survival with cancer, but no strict action had so far been taken by department concerned to put ban on such practice. Chairman JAC demanded Governor Sindh, Chief Minister, Interior Minister, IG Sindh Police and district administration to take notice of the situation and order to conduct rapid action in this regard so that precious lives of people particularly young generation could be saved.