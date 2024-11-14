Chairman JCSC calls on Deputy PM, Defence Minister of Qatar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) who is on an official visit to State of Qatar, called on Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Qatar

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also held a separate meeting with Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Thursday.

During the interaction, both sides discussed evolving regional dynamics and expressed mutual commitment for enhancing bilateral cooperation between both countries.

The Chairman JCSC highlighted strong brotherly relations between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and State of Qatar, and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening military-to-military cooperation in defence and security domains. Qatari leadership acknowledged the positive role of Pakistan in ensuring regional stability and appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Qatar Armed Forces Headquarters, smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to the Chairman JCSC.