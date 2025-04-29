Chairperson PEIRA encourages strengthening educational, cultural ties with Türkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Chairperson PEIRA, Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool has encouraged strengthening educational and cultural ties in a meeting with Dr. Mehmet TOYRAN, Counselor for Education at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad.

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) welcomed Dr. Mehmet TOYRAN, Counselor for Education at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad, on Tuesday for a collaborative meeting with PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool.

The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral educational cooperation and fostering cultural connectivity between Pakistan and Türkiye, aligning with the vision of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Both parties explored avenues for partnership, including expanding Sister school Program to encourage academic collaboration and resource-sharing between Private Educational Institutions PEIs in Islamabad and Türkiye.

It also aimed at advancing attestation services and promoting scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students to pursue education qualifications in Türkiye; and promoting cultural exchange initiatives, such as language programs, art exhibitions, and student-led workshops, and reciprocal academic competitions such as “Jinnah Young Writes Award” and to deepen mutual understanding.

Dr. Batool emphasized PEIRA’s commitment to elevating educational standards through international partnerships, stating, “This collaboration aligns with our mandate to ensure quality education and global exposure for students. Türkiye’s rich educational heritage offers valuable insights for our institutions.”

Dr. Batool appreciated initiatives taken by Pak-Turk Maarif Foundation including LMS Module Development and Professional Development Programs for Teachers and reaffirmed PEIRA’s dedication to fostering innovation and cross-cultural engagement and emphasized on building capacity of teachers of Pakistani schools through collaborative exchange programs.

Dr. Mehmet highlighted the shared vision of both nations and stressed on promoting education to bridge between cultures and also expressed willingness to offer more scholarships to Pakistani students seeking educational qualifications in Türkiye.

The meeting aimed to enhance connectivity between schools and students of Pakistan and Türkiye, building lasting bonds and empower future leaders to contribute to peace and development.