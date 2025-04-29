Chairperson PEIRA Encourages Strengthening Educational, Cultural Ties With Türkiye
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Chairperson PEIRA, Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool has encouraged strengthening educational and cultural ties in a meeting with Dr. Mehmet TOYRAN, Counselor for Education at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad.
The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) welcomed Dr. Mehmet TOYRAN, Counselor for Education at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad, on Tuesday for a collaborative meeting with PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool.
The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral educational cooperation and fostering cultural connectivity between Pakistan and Türkiye, aligning with the vision of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
Both parties explored avenues for partnership, including expanding Sister school Program to encourage academic collaboration and resource-sharing between Private Educational Institutions PEIs in Islamabad and Türkiye.
It also aimed at advancing attestation services and promoting scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students to pursue education qualifications in Türkiye; and promoting cultural exchange initiatives, such as language programs, art exhibitions, and student-led workshops, and reciprocal academic competitions such as “Jinnah Young Writes Award” and to deepen mutual understanding.
Dr. Batool emphasized PEIRA’s commitment to elevating educational standards through international partnerships, stating, “This collaboration aligns with our mandate to ensure quality education and global exposure for students. Türkiye’s rich educational heritage offers valuable insights for our institutions.”
Dr. Batool appreciated initiatives taken by Pak-Turk Maarif Foundation including LMS Module Development and Professional Development Programs for Teachers and reaffirmed PEIRA’s dedication to fostering innovation and cross-cultural engagement and emphasized on building capacity of teachers of Pakistani schools through collaborative exchange programs.
Dr. Mehmet highlighted the shared vision of both nations and stressed on promoting education to bridge between cultures and also expressed willingness to offer more scholarships to Pakistani students seeking educational qualifications in Türkiye.
The meeting aimed to enhance connectivity between schools and students of Pakistan and Türkiye, building lasting bonds and empower future leaders to contribute to peace and development.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grave negligence in mining sector sparks Senate Committee’s urgent call for reforms55 seconds ago
-
NAB Lahore initiates disbursement of Rs 512m to victims1 minute ago
-
World Malaria Day marked to create awareness at Children’s Hospital1 minute ago
-
Interfaith harmony conference held under NPC trust1 minute ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian quadcopter on LoC11 minutes ago
-
PM briefs UN Chief on South Asia tensions, warns of serious consequences11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat meeting regarding anti-encroachment price monitoring11 minutes ago
-
Authorities impose Rs 70,000 penalty on 2 hostels11 minutes ago
-
CAPS hosts seminar 'Pakistan-Russia Cooperation in Non-Traditional Security'21 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight departs from Multan with 393 pilgrims21 minutes ago
-
Environment agency launches crackdown on smoke emitting units21 minutes ago