Charity Christmas Festivity Attract Crowds

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Charity Christmas festivity attract crowds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad organized a colorful festivity of Christmas Market on Sunday.

The event featured authentic German delicacies, shopping, and fun to celebrate Christmas in the traditional German style including homemade cakes, cookies, and wreaths made by the German Embassy Team.

As many as 30 stalls displayed an extensive range of Christmas articles, glassware, handicrafts, children's toys, candles, leather goods, metal ornaments, dry fruits, advent wreaths, and other decorations.

Several children choirs gave performances throughout the afternoon. The "Weihnachtsmann" (German Santa Claus) made an appearance to distribute sweets among children who have been good all year.

The German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on the occasion said"With this bazaar, we want to welcome the merriest time of the year - especially for all those away from their homes. Christmas is all about sharing our joy. This is why the proceeds from this event will be donated to families in need."

