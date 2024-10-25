Chaudhry Salik Hussain reiterates to provide the best facilities for Hajj and Umrah including solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis. Also making a special reform policy for pilgrims.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy implementing special efforts related to the provision of excellent employment abroad for skilled Pakistanis. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The implementation of Overseas Property Act 2024 is a revolutionary initiative of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Leader of Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan expressed these views in a press release.

He said this act will make a new history by deciding the cases of overseas Pakistanis within 90 days.

He said that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is committed to the people-friendly policies of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.During the Prime Ministership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, for the first time, the process of bringing overseas dead bodies to Pakistan started for free.