- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chaudhry Salik Hussain reiterates to provide the best facilities for Hajj and Umrah including solvin ..
Chaudhry Salik Hussain Reiterates To Provide The Best Facilities For Hajj And Umrah Including Solving The Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis. Also Making A Special Reform Policy For Pilgrims.Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy implementing special efforts related to the provision of excellent employment abroad for skilled Pakistanis. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The implementation of Overseas Property Act 2024 is a revolutionary initiative of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Leader of Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan expressed these views in a press release.
He said this act will make a new history by deciding the cases of overseas Pakistanis within 90 days.
He said that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is committed to the people-friendly policies of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.During the Prime Ministership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, for the first time, the process of bringing overseas dead bodies to Pakistan started for free.
Recent Stories
Ten FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in D.I Khan
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ten FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in D.I Khan1 hour ago
-
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit1 hour ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital1 hour ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christia ..1 hour ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families1 hour ago
-
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plots1 hour ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Safe City Project in Si ..1 hour ago
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack1 hour ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind1 hour ago
-
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 301 hour ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar1 hour ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad1 hour ago