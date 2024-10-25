Open Menu

Chaudhry Salik Hussain Reiterates To Provide The Best Facilities For Hajj And Umrah Including Solving The Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis. Also Making A Special Reform Policy For Pilgrims.

Published October 25, 2024

Chaudhry Salik Hussain reiterates to provide the best facilities for Hajj and Umrah including solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis. Also making a special reform policy for pilgrims.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy implementing special efforts related to the provision of excellent employment abroad for skilled Pakistanis. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The implementation of Overseas Property Act 2024 is a revolutionary initiative of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Leader of Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan expressed these views in a press release.

He said this act will make a new history by deciding the cases of overseas Pakistanis within 90 days.
He said that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is committed to the people-friendly policies of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.During the Prime Ministership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, for the first time, the process of bringing overseas dead bodies to Pakistan started for free.

