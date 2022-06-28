Chauntra Police launches massive crackdown against illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Chauntra Police on Tuesday launched a grand operation against illegal weapons and recovered a huge cache of weapons and arrested a dozens of accused for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

The grand search operation was conducted in Chauntra on the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari in different areas of Chauntra under the supervision of SP Saddar (SDPO) Kazim Naqvi, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

During the search operation, as many as 46 suspects were arrested and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.

The Police confiscated 20 Kalashnikovs, one LMG, two 12 bore rifles, two three nod three (3o3) rifles, three M4 rifles and two 30 bore pistols whereas a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the arrested accused.

The Police registered different cases against the accused in Chakri and Chauntra Police Station.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of SP Saddar, SDPO Saddar and police teams.

The CPO said that effective crackdown against illegal arms' holders and land mafia would continue.