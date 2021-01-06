UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan, Central Ministers, Suri Meet Shia's Scholars, Hazara Community In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:48 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with Federal Ministers Syed Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Zaidi and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri visited Wali-e-Asar Imambargah in Quetta while met with scholars of Shia and Hazara community on Wednesday

On the occasion, the CM, Central Ministers and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Khan offered prayers to the Hazara Community for martyrs of the Mach tragedy.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said practical measures are being taken to improve the security situation across the province in order to ensure the protection of public lives and their property.

Enemies wanted to destabilize the peace of Pakistan and Balochistan by saboteur activities, he said federal and provincial governments are striving for restoration of peace and development in spite of all difficulties.

The CM said the incident of Machh is a painful tragedy which is strongly condemned across the country.

The elements involved in the Machh incident have been severely punished and the elements involved will be brought to justice, he maintained.

Jam Kamal Khan further said Prime Minister and other all minister would come to express solidarity and condolences to the affected families in Quetta.

"We are all deeply saddened by this incident and the whole nation is in mourning", he said assuring them that the incident will be thoroughly investigated at all angles to bring elements to justice.

