Chief Minister Balochistan condoles on death of Khadim Rizvi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ):Chief Minister Balochistan on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizi.

In a condolence message issued here, he also extended his sympathy with family of late Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.