Chief Minister condoles death of columnists Masood Ashar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of columnist Masood Ashar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of columnist Masood Ashar.

In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Masood Ashar highlighted social problems and enjoyed a distinct status in column writing. The journalistic services of Masood Ashar will be remembered for a long time, the CM added.