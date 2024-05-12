Open Menu

Sarfaraz Bugti To Meet PM To Discuss Balochistan Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A parliamentary delegation from Balochistan, led by Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, will meet Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday. The delegation will brief the PM on the issues faced by landowners in the province, including electricity problems.

They will also discuss in-progress development projects in South part of the province and other related matters. It is pertinent mentioned here that a delegation of the "Zamindar Action Committee" had met with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti yesterday and apprised him of their issues related to electricity suspension.

The Chief Minister had assured the landowners that he would meet with the Prime Minister to inform him of the problems faced by the landowners.

This meeting is significant in addressing the long-standing issues of the province and seeking Federal support for the development of Balochistan. The delegation's discussions with the Prime Minister are expected to yield positive outcomes for the people of Balochistan.

APP/ask.

