Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Rs 4.32 bln Sagian Road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday laid the foundation stone of the Sagian Road-Sharqpur Road rehabilitation and expansion project which would be completed with a cost of Rs.4.32 billion.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM announced the construction of a flyover in Shahdara adding that the Shahdara flyover project would be started this year. He announced upgrading Government Associate College for Boys Sharqpur to a postgraduate college and announced naming Government Associate College for Boys Sharqpur after Mian Sher Rabbani (RA). He also announced the launch of an elevated expressway project and said that the expressway from Gulberg to Motorway would be constructed at a cost of Rs.60 billion to ease commuters' daily movement.

The CM regretted that the previous government left behind a plethora of incomplete projects and dishonoured cheques of Rs.56 billion. More development works were being done now than the previous government, he added and pointed out that the record development budget has been given by the PTI government as billions of rupees were being spent on development projects throughout the province under the district development package.

He said the journey of development and prosperity has started in every district and he was visiting every district to review the pace of work. It was responsibility of the PTI government to solve the problems of the people, he maintained. Wherever you go in Punjab, the development work would be visible, he said adding that the PTI came into power for ensuring justice while good governance was an important mission.

The chief minister regretted that some elements were trying to disrupt the development journey as political opponents did not like the development of the province and the well-being of the people.

The negative politics was being employed to stop the biggest development programme in the history of the country, he added. Under the universal healthcare programme, the national health card has become functional in seven divisions of Punjab and every citizen could get free treatment for up to one million rupees.

Usman Buzdar declared that the Ravi River Urban Development Project and Central business District were game-changer projects as the new city will be developed. The government would make Lahore a city of international standards.

The government was also working on Gulberg to Walton Road and Cavalry Ground Signal Free Corridor while Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Gulab Devi underpass projects have been completed, he noted.

Jinnah and Services Hospitals would have a 300-bed emergency and trauma centre and these projects will cost more than Rs.12 billion. Water meters will also be installed in Lahore at a cost of Rs.9.5 billion. The University of Child Health Sciences, Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block will be a 1000-bed general hospital. Work was in progress on the Data Ganj Bakhsh flyover and Shahkam Chowk flyover projects and underpasses will also be constructed on Bedian Road and Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town, he added. Underground water tanks were being constructed for better use of rainwater, he said.

The CM said Dilkash Lahore Project has been started to highlight the beauty of Lahore while work was also underway on the lawyers' tower, MPAs Hostel Phase-II, Women Development Office Complex and Prison Complex. A multi-storey parking plaza will be constructed in the civil secretariat. The Shrine of Bibi Pakdaman was also being expanded, he said.

The government will also build an international standard bus terminal at Thokar and a Revenue Academy. Shelters and almonries have also been set up in Lahore as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Waris Shah University in Sheikhupura, Punjab Judicial academy and cadet college Narang Mandi will also be set up. Construction of Sheikhupura Ring Road has also started, he cited.

Many projects were in Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval and if approved, the size of the development budget will exceed Rs.1000 billion which will be the largest development budget in the history of Punjab, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that an agreement has been reached with UAE for a project worth Rs.60 billion which was stalled for last 14 years. This project will create new employment opportunities, he added.

MPA Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri said on the occasion that the people of the area had been waiting for the project for 15 years but the former governments did not listened to them adding "We are grateful to CM Usman Buzdar for solving the problems."DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed about the project. Provincial Ministers, Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Murad Raas, Mian Khalid Mahmood, SACM Hasaan Khawar, IG Police and others were also present.