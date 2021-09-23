Chief Minister Punjab inspects new version of police prison van

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday inspected the new version of the police prison van, which has been equipped with the required facilities for the prisoners.

SSP (motor transport) briefed the chief minister about amenities provided in the van.

IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), PS to CM and others were also present.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that comfortable seats have been arranged along with the facility of the exhaust fans. Fans have also been fitted for police personnel.

Usman Buzdar said the government has approved procurement of 72 such police prison vans with an amount of Rs 950 million as new seats and exhaust fans would be fixed in 300 prison vans.