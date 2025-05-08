ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The office of the District Magistrate has announced the establishment of a round-the-clock District Control Room to enhance security measures in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The notification, issued by the Additional District Magistrate here Thursday, highlights the move as a response to the current security situation in the country.

Located at the Safe City Project Building in Police Lines, Sector H-11, the new control room aims to provide immediate response and coordination during emergencies.

Three dedicated helpline numbers 051-9001521, 051-9001581 and 051-9001584 have been set up to assist residents.

Residents are encouraged to use these helpline numbers for any security-related concerns or emergencies.