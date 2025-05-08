Open Menu

Job Fair Held At Textile University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Job fair held at textile university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A job fair was held by the Department of Materials, National Textile University, Faisalabad for the graduates of Polymer Engineering with the aim of providing them with the best career opportunities in the industrial sector on Thursday.

Talking to the students on the occasion, Chairman Department of Materials Dr. Khabib Shakir said that this job fair reflects the strong relationship between the university and the industry. He said that the graduates of Polymer Engineering will play an important role in the industrial development of Pakistan.

The event will prove to be an excellent platform for the students, which will provide them with valuable career guidance and employment opportunities for the future.

Leading multinational companies of Pakistan were invited to the event, including Bin Rashid Group, Services Industries, Medical Devices, Ghani Metal and Rubber Industries, Diamond Group, Prisma Tech and OWS Consultants and Trainers.

In the morning session, company representatives briefed students on industry trends, career opportunities, and challenges, while in the afternoon session, students were interviewed and successful candidates were given immediate job offers.

