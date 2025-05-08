Job Fair Held At Textile University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A job fair was held by the Department of Materials, National Textile University, Faisalabad for the graduates of Polymer Engineering with the aim of providing them with the best career opportunities in the industrial sector on Thursday.
Talking to the students on the occasion, Chairman Department of Materials Dr. Khabib Shakir said that this job fair reflects the strong relationship between the university and the industry. He said that the graduates of Polymer Engineering will play an important role in the industrial development of Pakistan.
The event will prove to be an excellent platform for the students, which will provide them with valuable career guidance and employment opportunities for the future.
Leading multinational companies of Pakistan were invited to the event, including Bin Rashid Group, Services Industries, Medical Devices, Ghani Metal and Rubber Industries, Diamond Group, Prisma Tech and OWS Consultants and Trainers.
In the morning session, company representatives briefed students on industry trends, career opportunities, and challenges, while in the afternoon session, students were interviewed and successful candidates were given immediate job offers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constitutional Bench refers contempt case against PTI founder to regular bench6 minutes ago
-
Job fair held at textile university6 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged to stay calm, rely on verified sources as DC Islamabad confirms fake sirens6 minutes ago
-
District Control Room established to enhance the Capital's security6 minutes ago
-
Two Afghan children swept away in Abbottabad rainwater, one rescued6 minutes ago
-
Rallies held to show solidarity with Pakistan armed forces16 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 8 smugglers with 303 kg of drugs worth Rs 29.1 mln16 minutes ago
-
New Gomal University VC visits pensioners' protest camp, assures resolving their grievances16 minutes ago
-
Child drowns in tube-well pond16 minutes ago
-
District emergency coordination meeting held26 minutes ago
-
SMIU organises walk to show solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces26 minutes ago
-
Man gets bullet injuries in a brawl26 minutes ago