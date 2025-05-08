Two Afghan Children Swept Away In Abbottabad Rainwater, One Rescued
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Two Afghan children were swept away in a rainwater drain in Kala Pul area along Murree Road in Abbottabad on Thursday.
According to rescue sources, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site upon receiving the report.
Rescue 1122 teams succeeded in saving one child, while search for the second child was ongoing.
Both children are reported to be Afghan nationals, aged between 10 and 12 years.
District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi has issued directives to utilize all available resources in the ongoing rescue operation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constitutional Bench refers contempt case against PTI founder to regular bench5 minutes ago
-
Job fair held at textile university5 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged to stay calm, rely on verified sources as DC Islamabad confirms fake sirens5 minutes ago
-
District Control Room established to enhance the Capital's security5 minutes ago
-
Two Afghan children swept away in Abbottabad rainwater, one rescued5 minutes ago
-
Rallies held to show solidarity with Pakistan armed forces15 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 8 smugglers with 303 kg of drugs worth Rs 29.1 mln15 minutes ago
-
New Gomal University VC visits pensioners' protest camp, assures resolving their grievances15 minutes ago
-
Child drowns in tube-well pond15 minutes ago
-
District emergency coordination meeting held25 minutes ago
-
SMIU organises walk to show solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces25 minutes ago
-
Man gets bullet injuries in a brawl25 minutes ago