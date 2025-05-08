Open Menu

Two Afghan Children Swept Away In Abbottabad Rainwater, One Rescued

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Two Afghan children swept away in Abbottabad rainwater, one rescued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Two Afghan children were swept away in a rainwater drain in Kala Pul area along Murree Road in Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site upon receiving the report.

Rescue 1122 teams succeeded in saving one child, while search for the second child was ongoing.

Both children are reported to be Afghan nationals, aged between 10 and 12 years.

District Emergency Officer Jan Muhammad Afridi has issued directives to utilize all available resources in the ongoing rescue operation.

