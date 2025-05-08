Citizens urged to stay calm, rely on verified sources as DC Islamabad confirms fake sirens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Thursday urged the public to stay calm, clarifying that the sirens circulating in the Federal capital are fake and advised citizens to rely solely on information verified by the district administration.

In his exclusive message with a private news channel, DC urged citizens to remain calm, stating that the sirens circulating in the city are fake and there is no cause for concern.

He further stated that in the event of an emergency, official statements will be issued by the district administration through media channels, including television and social media.

The DC Islamabad warned that some individuals are creating unnecessary fear by circulating fake siren sounds and urged the public to be cautious of rumours.

He warned that strict action would be taken against individuals attempting to disturb peace and order.