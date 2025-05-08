Constitutional Bench Refers Contempt Case Against PTI Founder To Regular Bench
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench has referred the contempt of court case against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to a regular bench.
The case was heard on Thursday by a five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.
During the hearing, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned whether the case should be handled by their bench or if it falls under the jurisdiction of a regular bench.
Advocate Salman Akram Raja, representing the PTI founder, responded that the matter did not involve any constitutional questions and therefore should be referred to a regular bench.
The Additional Attorney General supported this stance, noting that in a previous case involving reserved seats, the court had similarly sent the contempt matter to a regular bench.
Subsequently, the constitutional bench accepted the arguments and formally referred the contempt of court case against the PTI founder to a regular bench for further proceedings.
