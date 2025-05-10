China-Pakistan ties ironclad: Victor Gao

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Vice President of the Centre for China and Globalisation (CCG), Dr Victor Gao, has reaffirmed the strong and lasting bond between China and Pakistan, calling it “ironclad” and based on deep trust and mutual support.

In a video message to CGTN, Dr Gao said that both countries stand firmly with each other in every situation.

He made it clear that China would not stay silent if any rising tension posed a threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, or legitimate rights.

“If tensions increase and put Pakistan’s legitimate interests at risk, it becomes a serious concern,” he said. “No country should doubt China’s commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests.”