Chinese Company Offers Technical Support For Rehabilitation Of Sukkur Barrage

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chinese Gezhouba Group Company offered Sindh government technical support for rehabilitation project of Sukkur Barrage.

The Country Representative of China Gezhouba Group Company limited in Pakistan Hong Na along with his team called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Thursday.

The Deputy Director business Development China Gezhouba Group Company limited, Zain Tariq and Coudhry Zia were also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro and Hong Na discussed progress on Rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage and possibilities of future co-operation in details.

The China's Gezhouba Group Company vowed to provide technical support in the project and assured full cooperation and assistance.

