Chinese Consul General visits FPCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese Consul General in Karachi,Li Bijian on Friday visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and discussed with FPCCI leadership the matters of mutual interest mainly the status of CPEC projects in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Li Bijian, who simultaneously looks after Balochistan, was accompanied by his Economic and Commercial Counsellor Guo Chunshui and other team members. President FPCCI Nasser Hyatt Maggo, Chairman, Pak -China business Council Javed Ilyas, FPCCI Vice Presidents Hanif Lakhani and Nasir Khan, and another senior leader of FPCCI Amjad Rafi were also present, said FPCCI release here.

The Consul General informed that China wanted to make huge investment in various sectors and in different areas of Pakistan. China was also going to set up power generation facility at Gwadar to facilitate the early execution of CPEC related projects there.

On May 21, 2021, 70th anniversary of Pak-China friendship and diplomatic relationship will be celebrated, he said.

The Ambassador of People's Republic of China was scheduled to visit the Federation House, FPCCI Head Office, here to discuss bilateral trade and industrial matters with FPCCI leadership and its members, Li Bijian said.