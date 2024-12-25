Christian community celebrates Christmas today

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating Christmas today as elsewhere in the world.

Residential colonies of Christian community have been decorated with twinkling lights and stars.

Almost all churches have been decorated with colourful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees.

The government has made elaborate security arrangements to avert any untoward incident on this occasion.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have renewed the commitment to safeguard the rights of all religious communities and foster an environment of mutual respect and understanding in the country.

In their messages on the occasion of Christmas being celebrated today, they extended their heartfelt felicitations to the Christian brethren in Pakistan and around the world.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their faith.

He said upholding the rights of all citizens is essential for fostering national unity and progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, vowed to continue to ensure that people of all faiths can practice their beliefs freely and contribute to the collective progress of our nation.

He also paid tribute to the invaluable contributions made by Christian community for the progress and stability of Pakistan.