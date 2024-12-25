Christian Community Celebrates Christmas Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 01:25 PM
Special programmes are being held in churches across country to celebrate the festival
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating Christmas today as elsewhere in the world.
Special programmes are being held in churches across the country to celebrate the festival.
Residential colonies of Christian community have been decorated with twinkling lights and stars.
Almost all churches have been decorated with colourful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees.
The government has made elaborate security arrangements to avert any untoward incident on this occasion.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have renewed the commitment to safeguard the rights of all religious communities and foster an environment of mutual respect and understanding in the country.
In their messages on the occasion of Christmas being celebrated today, they extended their heartfelt felicitations to the Christian brethren in Pakistan and around the world.
President Asif Ali Zardari said Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their faith.
He said upholding the rights of all citizens is essential for fostering national unity and progress.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, vowed to continue to ensure that people of all faiths can practice their beliefs freely and contribute to the collective progress of our nation.
He also paid tribute to the invaluable contributions made by Christian community for the progress and stability of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christian community celebrates Christmas today2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Germano Penemote8 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Christmas greetings, emphasizes importance of interfaith harmony8 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah10 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary38 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs to focus on citizen complaints and governance48 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam's vision, leadership key to Muslim liberation, says Governor Kundi58 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of peace, love: Governor Kundi1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to finding amicable solution in PTI talks: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago